Theresia Maria Magdalena Zeck Balderrama, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, entered Heaven on April 8, 2020. Oma, as she was lovingly called by all, passed away due to complications from vascular dementia in her home at the age of 86.
Theresia was born in Heidelberg, Germany on April 30, 1933. She lived life through her faith, family and friends. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church. She prayed the Rosary every day and was a member of the Schoenstatt Catholic Mothers, a group dedicated to Mother Mary.
She left a lasting impact on how to live one's life through faith and treating others with love and respect.
Theresia was preceded in death by her husband, Alberto, son James Paul, and parents Johannes and Emma Zeck. She is survived by her children; Stephen (Amy), David (Megan), Elizabeth, Michael (Stephanie), and Mary Ann (Dale). She had eight grandchildren; Matthew (Kelly), Daniel, David Thomas, Anne, Catherine, Michael, Brooke, and Christine, and one great-grandchild, Ridge. The family would like to thank their sister, Elizabeth, for her many years of caring and companionship for our beloved mother. Please refer to www.missionparks.com for funeral arrangements.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020