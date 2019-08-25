|
February 6, 1954 - August 15, 2019
Thetis Clay Gardner LeMaistre, age 65, of San Antonio, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thetis Campbell Sanderford and Edward O'Meara Gardner and her sisters, Megan G. Pipes and Erin G. Bowman. Survivors are her two sons, Court McLeod LeMaistre (Jessica Lowe) of San Antonio, TX and Collin O'Meara LeMaistre (Robyn) of Dallas, Texas, and daughter, Caitlin Rinehart of San Antonio, TX and four grandchildren, Caroline Lowe LeMaistre, Charles McLeod LeMaistre, Ella O'Meara LeMaistre, and Emery Grace LeMaistre. Other survivors include her three sisters, Tara G. Eastland (Stacy), Sean G.Turner and Dana G. Wilson (Pete), Tommy I. Pipes (brother-in-law), and her nieces, Tara Eastland Leclerc (Réal), Mrs. Marrs McLean Bowman (Will Egger), Thetis Turner, Mary Katherine Wilson, Mollie Pipes Snowden (James), nephews, Charles B. (Bucky) Tennison, Jr., Casey Gardner Tennison (Lara Kerr), S. Gardner Eastland, T.C. Turner (Kat), and Mason Pipes.
Thetis and her five sisters grew up in Carrizo Springs, TX. For numerous summers Thetis was an honor camper at Camp Mystic in Hunt, TX. She was a Kiowa tribe officer, a Junior Cup Girl and M Girl and a gifted athlete who played all sports, rode quadrille, and participated in war canoe.
Thetis attended elementary and junior high school in Carrizo Springs. For high school, she attended and graduated from St. Stephens Episcopal School in Austin. There, she was a strong student, athlete and cheerleader. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin and was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. Her MBA was attained at Texas Women's University in Denton. Thetis was a teacher in Carrizo Springs and San Antonio. She taught math and later she was a Special Education teacher certified to teach ASL.
Thetis was a kind, good person. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, teacher and friend. She was so proud of her sons, Court and Collin, and their wives and children and her daughter, Caitlin. She cherished her family and friends and will be missed.
GRAVESIDE
THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2019
11:00 A.M.
MT. HOPE CEMETERY
CARRIZO SPRINGS, TX
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porter loring.com or donations can be made to San Antonio Methodist Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 29351, San Antonio, TX 78229 or http://www.sanantonio
methodistchildrensfoundation.
org in Thetis's memory. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019