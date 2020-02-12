|
Thomas (Tommy) Bonilla passed away suddenly at home on 1-31-20. He was born on 12-23-61 to Nestor and Joyce (Johnson) Bonilla at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH.
Being in a military family he attended schools in TX, CA, MA, then returned to TX to complete junior high and high school in San Antonio.
Tommy enjoyed many sports including competitive swimming, baseball and soft ball which he carried into adulthood.
Tommy was preceded in death by parents but is survived by sisters, Donna Ramirez, Glendora, CA, Linda (George) Velek, North Richland Hills, TX, Marty McDuff, Spring Valley, CA, 2 nieces, and 3 nephews, aunts, uncles, many cousins, and the deaf community of San Antonio.
The family has made arrangements for private memorial and burial.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 12, 2020