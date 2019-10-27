|
|
Thomas Bryan Edwards went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 2nd, 2019.
He was a proud 6th generation Texan born in San Antonio, to Thomas Holten Edwards and Norma Dean Mauermann Edwards on June 16th, 1943.
After graduating from Thomas Edison High School in 1962, he attended San Antonio College, enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and had a successful 34 year career with Allstate Insurance as a Senior Account Agent. Known for his sense of humor and winning smile, Tom's most joyous moments were spent with family and friends boating at Medina Lake and fishing in Rockport, Tx. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Diana Clifton Edwards; son, Bryan Clifton Edwards and wife Elasha; daughter, Jennifer Edwards Anglesey; and son, Scott Holten Edwards. Grandchildren, Emma and Parker Edwards; Lindsey and Megan Anglesey.
He is also survived by his sister, Jacqueline Dean Falbo and husband Sonny; brother-in-law John "Frankie" Clifton and wife Kay; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11:00AM on November 4th, 2019 at Oxford United Methodist Church, 9739 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, Tx 78240.
Donations can be made to the church in lieu of flowers.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019