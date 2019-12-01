San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ROTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS C. ROTE Jr.


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS C. ROTE Jr. Obituary

Thomas C. Rote, Jr. was born in Houston, Texas on October 26, 1958 and passed away on November 21, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas C. Rote, Sr. and Catharine F. Rote, and his brother, John F. Rote. He is survived by daughters, Taylor Florek and Allison Rote (Peter Kekona); grandchildren, Ella Bermudez, Olivia Downey, Ember and Mazen Kekona; siblings, Catharine (Tinka) Rote, Tobin C. Rote III, R. DeWitt Rote (Shelly), Anne Rote Brooks (Ron), Hugh P. Rote (Loretta), Josephine Rote Guzman (Eloy), and Elizabeth Rote; nephews David W. Hammond III, Carlton P. Brooks, Eloy E. Guzman, Jr., Alexander D. Brooks, Tobin C. Rote IV, Parker C. Rote, William P. Rote; nieces Sophie Godwin, Anne Hammond Garcia (Alex), Elizabeth Guzman Kardys (Luke), and Lucy A. Rote; great-nephews, Jacob L. Medley and Daniel E. Kardys.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

GRAVESIDE SERVICETHURSDAY,

DECEMBER 5, 201911:00 A.M.SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK1701 AUSTIN HIGHWAY

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the .

You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now