Thomas C. Rote, Jr. was born in Houston, Texas on October 26, 1958 and passed away on November 21, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas C. Rote, Sr. and Catharine F. Rote, and his brother, John F. Rote. He is survived by daughters, Taylor Florek and Allison Rote (Peter Kekona); grandchildren, Ella Bermudez, Olivia Downey, Ember and Mazen Kekona; siblings, Catharine (Tinka) Rote, Tobin C. Rote III, R. DeWitt Rote (Shelly), Anne Rote Brooks (Ron), Hugh P. Rote (Loretta), Josephine Rote Guzman (Eloy), and Elizabeth Rote; nephews David W. Hammond III, Carlton P. Brooks, Eloy E. Guzman, Jr., Alexander D. Brooks, Tobin C. Rote IV, Parker C. Rote, William P. Rote; nieces Sophie Godwin, Anne Hammond Garcia (Alex), Elizabeth Guzman Kardys (Luke), and Lucy A. Rote; great-nephews, Jacob L. Medley and Daniel E. Kardys.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.GRAVESIDE SERVICETHURSDAY, DECEMBER 5, 201911:00 A.M.SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK1701 AUSTIN HIGHWAYIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the .
Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019