October 19, 1946 - March 30, 2019
Thomas Cervantes Moreno (Tom) was born on October 19, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas, and was a life-long resident of San Antonio. Tom departed this earth on March 30, 2019, at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, the former Rosie Ramirez Moreno; his father, Tomas Almanza Moreno; his mother, Carmen Cervantes Moreno; twin brothers who died at birth; and his youngest brother, Armando C. Moreno.
Tom loved life and treasured his family. His sons were his world. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. His eyes lit up when you asked him about them.
Tom was a proud graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in San Antonio. He obtained a business degree by attending San Antonio College and St. Mary's University. His education and dedication to his community and fellow man and woman, allowed him to have a distinguished business career.
Tom served for over 35 years at the Bexar Metropolitan Water District, with the last 20 of those years as its General Manager and Chief Executive Officer. As General Manager, he recommended and approved changes in policies and procedures that aided in providing water services to countless underserved area residents.
During Tom's tenure, this public utility grew from 28,000 to over 86,000 customers; it now serves a population of approximately 250,000. Financially, the system grew from a budget of approximately $7 million to well over $250 million. Under his leadership, the water district went from one serving only the southern sector of San Antonio, to one providing service in five counties in Texas. This water district rivaled the Nation's fastest growing areas and was distinguished by having developed enough water resources with sufficient diversity among these resources to guarantee water to those newly served areas, while still helping to relieve the burden of the overtaxed Edward Aquifer, which had been the sole source of water for the 7th largest city in the Nation. Tom managed the development of the first Surface Water Production Facility in the San Antonio Metropolitan Area utilizing a quasi-public/private partnership and a Design-Build -Operate management structure for which he received due recognition.
As General Manager and CEO of the Bexar Metropolitan Water District, Tom was named as one of the "Imagineers of the Year" by the Mind Science Foundation in 2001. The Foundation defined the term "imagineer" as an "individual who harnesses his or her imagination to engineer a new vision for us all". This definition matches the essence of Thomas C. Moreno down to a "T".
Tom is survived by his wife, Lori Adams-Moreno; his sons Tommy D. Moreno; John Michael Moreno and wife, Veronica Moreno; his grandson, Mikael Tomas Moreno; his granddaughters Mia Taylor and Maleena Tayte Moreno; sister Mary Louise and husband, Tommy Gonzales; brothers Abelardo and wife, Sybil Moreno; Carlos and wife, Christina Moreno; and Richard Gomez Chavez and wife, Niki Chavez; sister-in-law Linda Kay Moreno; nephews, Aaron J. Gonzales; Shaun and wife, Stacy Gonzales; Carlos Moreno, Jr.; James and wife, Anna Moreno; Jason A. Moreno; and Benjamin and wife, Jacqueline Moreno; nieces, Stephanie E. and husband, Mathew J. Dossett; Tamera and husband, Kevin Farquharson; and Danae and husband, Edward Martinez.
Thomas Cervantes Moreno lived a life that focused on the wellbeing of his community, his city, and his Nation. He worked hard and tirelessly to bring quality water to the people that needed it the most.
Tom never thought of himself as a hero. Yet his professional endeavors promoted quality of life for many underserved and under-represented communities in the State of Texas, and other parts of the Americas. Without even trying, he became an unsung hero to countless individuals for bringing the priceless gift of water into their everyday lives.
His entire familia misses the loving husband; caring father; first/best brother; loving grandfather, best friend; and insightful professional businessman that Tom was while he walked this earth.
May the merciful God Tom believed in with his whole heart keep him by His right side and grant him peace and eternal life.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019