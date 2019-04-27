San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
4201 De Zavala
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
San Diego Cemetery #2
San Diego, TX
April 15, 1926 - April 24, 2019
Thomas (Tom) Chapa, went to his heavenly home on April 24, 2019, at the age of 93. He served his country during WWII as a seaman with the US Navy. After his tour of duty, he worked with the postal service, and then worked as a civil service employee at Kelly AFB until retirement. Tom was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, where he was active with the Knights of Columbus Council 4140. After his retirement, he and his wife Carmen, became members of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, of 70 years, Carmen M. Chapa, sister: Inez C. Angelini, daughters: Carmen Talbott (Tony) and Christine E. Chapa, grandchildren: Stacey Talbott-Tovar (Scott), Thomas H. Talbott, and great-grandson: Matthew T. Talbott, nephews: Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John Chapa.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ferdinand and Inez Chavana Chapa, his brothers: Ferdinand Chapa Jr. and Sebastian (Fred) Chapa, and son: Thomas Chapa, Jr.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of The Bader House, a dementia care community, especially Veronica, Cindy, and Analicia, for the care they lovingly provided. Additionally, thank you to the nurses and doctors at Stone Oak Methodist, especially those on the 4th & 5th floor who assisted with his care.











A special thanks to the Alamo Hospice staff for the care and support they provided during his time of illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice or St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Pallbearers: Thomas Talbott, Luke Chapa, Matthew Chapa and Anthony O. Patino. Honorary pallbearers: Matthew T. Talbott, Scott Tovar and Tony Patino,

VISITATION
MONDAY
6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M.

ROSARY
MONDAY- APRIL 29, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
2102 N. LOOP 1604 EAST

MASS
TUESDAY- APRIL 30, 2019
10:00 A.M.
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC CHURCH
4201 DEZAVALA ROAD

Interment in San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.



Published in Express-News on Apr. 27, 2019
