October 12, 1944 - May 18, 2019
Tom was born in Evansville, Indiana to Thomas Durham and Guyular Wolford Winstead. He was raised in Rineyville, Kentucky and graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1963. He attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY and graduated with a BA, St. Mary's University, San Antonio, TX and graduated with a MA in Counseling and Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX and graduated with a Masters In Social Work. He was commissioned in the United States Air Force after graduating from Western Kentucky University. After serving 7 years, he then joined the Army National Guard. He was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker all his working life and truly enjoyed his calling. He retired from the Army as a Lt. Colonel after 31 years of service. Tom was active in many organizations throughout the years such as the Jaycees in San Antonio, a Board member for Mental Health Mental Retardation (MHMR) in Austin, TX, a Lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and was a Master Mason of Anchorage Lodge No. 17 in Anchorage, AK. For many years he lived in Alaska and loved it!!!
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Foster Winstead of Houston, TX, his daughters Diana Leigh Winstead of San Antonio, TX and Dusty Ann Bartimmo of Humble, TX, his brother Dennis Winstead of Hollywood, FL, his grand- children, Madison Grei Bartimmo of Boulder, CO and Bailey Rae Bartimmo of Humble, TX, his niece Elizabeth Winstead of Oakland, CA, his nephew Tom Winstead of Raleigh, NC and many cousins and friends all over the United States.
A planned Celebration of Life for Tom will be at the family residence in Houston, Texas on June 8, 2019 and he will then be interred in Anchorage, AK August 10, 2019.
Published in Express-News on June 8, 2019