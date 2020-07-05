Thomas E Green Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Prattes Green and his brother Paul M. Green. He was born in Butler, Pennsylvania to Jessie MacDonald and Thomas E. Green Sr. on September 9, 1929. The Green Family moved to San Antonio in 1940 when Tom was 11 years old.

Tom graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1947 where he was voted "Most Popular Senior" and played football for the Mules. After high school, he enrolled at The University of Oklahoma to pursue his undergraduate degree, during which time he was called to serve his country in the Air Force in the Korean War. Upon his return he completed his degree at OU and then joined his brother at the University of Texas for his graduate degree in petroleum geology.

In his early career he worked as a petroleum geologist for various companies before setting out on his own with his longtime partner Bob Staewen. This was not only the beginning of a successful venture but a lifelong friendship. Tom loved his colleagues in the oil and gas business and was active in the Petroleum Club and many other industry organizations.

Tom married the love of his life, Katherine, and they were blessed to enjoy over 60 years of marriage together. Having been separated by less than a year, they have never been apart on their anniversary which we know they celebrated together on July 3rd in heaven.

"Gran-D", as his granddaughters knew him, loved having them over for swimming at their home, weekends in Port Aransas and most of all watching all of their school and sporting events. Golf was a favorite hobby, which he taught to his children at a young age. He enjoyed many golf matches with his buddies (for maybe a small wager).

Tom is survived by his children, Susan Green, Tommy Green and his wife Carrie, Granddaughters, Caroline, Katherine and Elizabeth, sister-in-law, Cathy Obriotti Green, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank The Forum at Lincoln Heights, especially the staff in the memory care unit where Tom lived happily for four years, Heart to Heart Hospice and Dr. Paul Smith. Special thanks to his buddy Stanley who you could always count on for a laugh.

A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 7th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association of San Antonio, 10223 McAllister Fwy #100, San Antonio, TX 78216 or a charity of your choice.

