Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Thomas Turner
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church
1602 Thousand Oaks
San Antonio, TX
Thomas E. Turner


October 5, 1934 - April 13, 2019
LTC Thomas E. Turner, U.S. Army, Retired, age 84, passed away April 13, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born October 5, 1934 in Macon, GA to Thomas E. and Nelle (Johnson) Turner, Jr. He graduated Lanier High School in 1952 and Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC in 1956. He earned his Master's Degree at Webster University in 1980. LTC Turner entered the U.S. Army in 1957 as a 2Lt and served in Italy, Korea, Vietnam and various stateside locations, retiring in 1983. He received numerous awards during his military career including the Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal. He was a retired schoolteacher having taught at Garner Middle School and Roosevelt High School. He retired from H&R Block in 2010. He is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Brett Turner in 1988. Survivors include his wife Patricia Turner; daughters, Toni Lundsford, Ginny Chandler, and Laura Moore; son, Glenn Patterson; and 8 grand children. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the s Project at https://www.woundedwarrior
project.org/. www.colonialuniversal.com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
