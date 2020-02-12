|
Thomas Edward Crow, 75 years, 8 months, 3 days of Austin passed away on January 25, 2020.
Thomas was born at Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas on April 22, 1944. He grew up in the Crestview neighborhood, going to Brentwood Elementary School, Lamar Jr. High School, and then McCallum High School.
After high school, he worked at a shoe store for a few months then got a job delivering potted plants and flowers to department stores in Austin. He wanted to have his own flower shop and found one to buy in San Antonio. It prospered and grew into a much larger florist called Alamo Plants and Petals. Tom had a friend and able assistant, Sue Cacioppo, who handled wedding arrangements while Tom was in charge of all house and business deliveries of flower arrangements.
Tom sold his part of the business to Sue in 2010, and he went to Playa del Carmen in Mexico to live until November 2012. He moved back to San Antonio for a few months, then to an assisted living home in Round Rock. After living there a few months, he moved in to an apartment in Liberty Hill, TX. His father brought groceries and food and fixed some of his meals for a year. Tom was getting in worse health, and it was necessary for him to live in Bertram Nursing Home in Bertram, TX.
Tom lived in the nursing home for one year, until passing away on January 25, 2020 at the age of 75 years, 8 months and 3 days.
Tom is survived by his father, O. Clyde Crow; brother, Don C. Crow (Terri) of Liberty Hill, TX; nephews, Don C. Crow, Jr. of Keller, TX and Chris Crow of Liberty Hill, TX; nieces; Marci Crow Chen of McKinney, TX and Kim Moore of Georgetown, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 at Austin Memorial Park, led by Rev. John Stennfeld, Pastor of the Christ Lutheran Church at 300 E. Monroe St.