Thomas Gale Thetford went home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2020, at the age of 75, after suffering with Alzheimer's Disease for many years. Tom was born February 17, 1945 in Devine, Texas to Harold and Annie Thetford, and was raised in Bandera, Texas.
He was a servant for the Lord and served as a deacon in several churches. Tom enjoyed driving a truck. He worked for Merchants Fast Motor Lines for 18 years, as a driver, dispatcher and dock foreman. In 1987, Tom and Nancy opened TNT Small Engine Repair in Lytle, Texas where they served the community until their retirement in 2008. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harold, Willie and Johnny Thetford.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Bryan (Stephanie) and Russell (Deborah), six grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Tom enjoyed singing. A recording of Tom singing the song "I Will Leave This World Someday" has brought comfort in the last several months.
There will not be a memorial service at this time. Memorial gifts can be sent in Tom' s memory to the at 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100, San Antonio, Texas, 78216.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020