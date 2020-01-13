|
Tom was born in Akron, Ohio, the only child of Harry Andrew and Thelma Earnest Snider.
He graduated from East High School then from Miami of Ohio University in 1951, Magna Cum Laude, with a B.A. in English. While at Miami, he was a welter weight boxing champion in 1947 – 48. He was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, Kappa Delta Pi, Kappa Phi Kappa, Phi Eta Sigma, and Phi Beta Kappa.
He enlisted in the Navy after University, spent two years as an enlisted man, then went to OCS. He served as an operations officer on the USS Shea during the Korean War. After four years in the Navy, he spent two years at Ohio State University Graduate School pursuing a Masters in English Literature. He then applied to several medical schools and received a scholarship to Cornell University Medical College from which he graduated with an M.D. in 1962.
Following graduation he joined the Army as a LTJG, was sent to Brook Army Hospital at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, where he completed his internship and Pathology residency. After two years, he moved with his family to Rodriguez Army Hospital in San Juan Puerto Rico where he was Lab Director and then transferred to the Air Force where he served as Lab Director at Ramey Air Force Base. He resigned from the military in 1971 with the rank of Lt Colonel.
After the Military he joined the Severance Pathology Group in San Antonio, where he became a full partner, oversaw the labs at all the Baptist Hospitals, and was Chief of Staff at Metropolitan Hospital. He served as Secretary of the San Antonio Pathology Association and retired from medicine in 1999. Tom was an avid skier, tennis player, weightlifter, bicycle rider, runner and all-around athlete his entire life. He could quote Shakespeare and the Bible.
He had a durable passion for his work and was respected by his medical colleagues for his diagnostic acumen as a pathologist and for his gentle and calm demeanor. On his nightstand you would find Hamlet, his Bible, and the latest medical journal. He and his wife Miriam were early members of MacArthur Park Lutheran Church, Sonterra Country Club, and Smugglers Racquet Club in Aspen. He participated in his sons' scouting activities, visited
several schools to lecture on lung cancer, was a docent for the Aspen Historical Society, led Great Books discussion groups, as well as other volunteer work.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Miriam Smith Snider, sons Timothy and wife Jane, Theodore and wife Annie, Terrence and wife Jennifer, grandchildren Christopher, Katherine, Ainsley, Thomas Oliver, Sebastian, and Desmond, and great-grandson Weston.