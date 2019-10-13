|
Thomas H. Seltzer, Jr. passed away peacefully in Southlake, Texas on the morning of October 6, 2019 at the age of 88.
Tom and his twin sister Betty Mae were born on June 26, 1931 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Edith Oehme Seltzer.
Edith passed away in 1944 in Pennsylvania. In 1946, his father married Margaret Blystone and the family moved to Dallas, Texas where the twins graduated from Highland Park High School.
After high school, Tom attended Southern Methodist University. While in college, he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and served in the ROTC program.
He graduated in 1955 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Following graduation, Tom began what would ultimately be a thirty-eight year career with Southwestern Bell Telephone.
Tom and Wilma Grace Carlock Seltzer were married on December 27, 1954 immediately after she graduated from the Baylor University Nursing School.
In 1956, Tom was called to active duty as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in Okinawa as an intercept controller before returning to complete his active service in Duncanville, TX. Following completion of his time in active duty, Tom served in the United States Air Force reserves until 1961.
While working as a network engineer for Southwestern Bell, Tom and Wilma lived in Dallas and in various West Texas cities before settling in San Antonio in 1968. Their two sons, their parents pride and joy, grew up in San Antonio. They lived in San Antonio for more than fifty years until deteriorating health resulted in their relocation to Southlake, leaving behind many close friends and the church they had attended for decades.
Throughout his life, Tom was an avid investor and loved following the markets. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his Sunday School class at Trinity Baptist Church and visiting his children and grandchildren.
He was a selfless individual who cared deeply for others, would regularly and quietly help others in need, and made many sacrifices in support of his two sons. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a joke to brighten the day. In his later years, he fought courageously in the face of a series of debilitating illnesses and ailments.
Tom is survived by Wilma, the love of his life and wife of 64 years; son Robert and wife Lisamarie of Gilbert Arizona; son David and wife M'Liss of Southlake, Texas; grandchildren Ryan, Savannah, Hutton, and Lauren. He is also survived by cousins, Bill Rexrode, Wayne Seltzer, Edith Taylor, and Donna Robey and nephews Tom and Ken Powell. He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Edith, his stepmother Margaret, and twin sister Betty Powell.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday October 19th at 11:00 AM in the Thrift Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.