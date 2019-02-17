Services Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCullough San Antonio , TX 78212 (210) 495-8221 Interment To be announced at a later date Private for Family Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Trafton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas I. Trafton

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers October 23, 1956 - February 9, 2019

Thomas Ivey Trafton was called to heaven by his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. The man with the giant personality and infectious laugh passed away from complications of Multiple Myeloma after a courageous five-year battle. Tom was born on October 23, 1956 in Panama City, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Lola Trafton and brother Buddy Polston.



Tom was a member of the Stranahan High School Class of '74 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He served in the United States Air Force, stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base. After an Honorable Discharge; he chose to make San Diego his home and attended Grossmont College, graduating with a degree in Food Service Management. Tom shared his many talents working at several wonderful San Diego restaurants.



It was in San Diego where he met the love of his life, Lynda Vickstrom. Following their first date, he called his mother and told her he had met the woman he was going to marry. He was right! They enjoyed 29 years of marriage.



After a short stay in San Diego, Tom and Lynda relocated to be closer to his family. Tom became a Food Service Director and worked with Aramark Services for 20 years. Ready for his "fun" job, Tom was proud to be one of the very first hires at the long-awaited San Antonio Trader Joe's.





Due to advancing disease he retired in July 2017. Today customers still ask "Where is Tom?"



Tom truly loved life and had many interests. He was a lover of sports - a diehard fan of the Green Bay Packers, San Antonio Spurs and Michigan Wolverines. Spending time outside gave him great pleasure, whether he was by the water at the beach, on his kayak, meticulously taking care of his lawn or sitting on his deck with a beer and a good cigar; grilling a mean rack of ribs.



Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Lynda Vickstrom Trafton, Sister Gwen Farris and husband Bert, Sister Linda and husband Dr. John Hamilton, Sister-in-law Lillie Polston, Father- and Mother-in-law Ken and Jan Vickstrom, and Sister-in-law Renee Messana and husband Gerald. Also surviving are multiple family members and great friends throughout the country; and his Trader Joe's family. He is also survived by his beloved rescue dog Trixie, who brought him so much joy and comfort over the past two and a half years.



Lynda would like to thank Dr. Roger Lyons, the staff at Texas Oncology, the nurses of the Methodist Outpatient Transfusion Unit and his team at MD Anderson Cancer Center for their knowledge, wisdom, patience and expert care throughout his illness. She would also like to thank Vitas Hospice for their gentle and compassionate end-of-life care and the multitude of friends and family for their ongoing prayers and support through this long journey.



Donations can be made in Tom's honor to Poquita Paws Rescue, 1248 Austin Hwy #106 PMB 324, San Antonio, TX 78209.



