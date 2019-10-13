|
Most Reverend Thomas J. Flanagan, DD was born in Rathmore, Carbury, Co. Kildare on October 23, 1930 to Patrick and Mary Flanagan. He passed away in San Antonio on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
On June 10, 1956, he was ordained into the priesthood at the Cathedral of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland. He was appointed monsignor in San Antonio November 29, 1989, and ordained auxiliary bishop on February 16, 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Oliver and John, and sisters Maureen and Susan. He is survived by his brothers Pat and Jerome, and sister Martha.
A vigil service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., at St. Brigid Church at 6907 Kitchener Road in San Antonio.
A liturgy will be celebrated at St. Brigid's on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m., with Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, as presider.
Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, Carbury, County Kildare, where Bishop Flanagan was baptized, received First Communion, was confirmed, and celebrated his first Mass on June 11, 1956, following ordination to the priesthood.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019