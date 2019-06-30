|
May 4, 1939 - June 21, 2019
Thomas J Howard, 80, of Chicago, Illinois passed away June 21st in San Antonio, Texas. His loving memory will forever be treasured by his Sister, Patricia McKinney, his children, Kathy Maultsby (Dave), Edward Sroka, David Sroka (Susan) and his grandchildren, Brian Baran (Tessa), Lauren (Alex), Heather, Haley and Ryan Sroka, and his great grandchild Easton Baran.
His children and grandchildren would like to express their gratitude to Kindred Hospice who attended to him with care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers please send your donations to the . Please leave your memories of him on his guest book at M.E Rodriguez Funeral home. www.me rodriguez.com
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019