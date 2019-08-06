|
March 10, 1942 - August 4, 2019
Thomas Joseph LaGatta, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Thomas was born March 10, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to Laura DePasquale and Rocco LaGatta. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Marie LaGatta. Thomas is survived by wife Barbara Svrga LaGatta; daughters Lorine LaGatta, M.D., and Lynette Culotta (husband Michael); son Dr. Thomas John LaGatta (fiancée Angela Linneman); grandchildren Andrew Shadley (wife Nicole), Sara Shadley (fiancé Matthew Rodriguez), Emma Sproul, Ryan, Jessica, and Scott Culotta; brother Lester LaGatta (wife Susan). The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2019 7:00 PM PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
MASS THURSDAY,
AUGUST 8, 2019 10:00 AM
ST. MATTHEWS CATHOLIC CHURCH (PROCESSION FROM PORTER LORING NORTH AT 9:15 AM)
Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 6, 2019