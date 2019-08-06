San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North Stateroom
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North Stateroom
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
10703 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX
Thomas Joseph LaGatta


1942 - 2019
Thomas Joseph LaGatta Obituary
March 10, 1942 - August 4, 2019


Thomas Joseph LaGatta, age 77, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Thomas was born March 10, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to Laura DePasquale and Rocco LaGatta. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Marie LaGatta. Thomas is survived by wife Barbara Svrga LaGatta; daughters Lorine LaGatta, M.D., and Lynette Culotta (husband Michael); son Dr. Thomas John LaGatta (fiancée Angela Linneman); grandchildren Andrew Shadley (wife Nicole), Sara Shadley (fiancé Matthew Rodriguez), Emma Sproul, Ryan, Jessica, and Scott Culotta; brother Lester LaGatta (wife Susan). The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2019 7:00 PM PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
MASS THURSDAY,
AUGUST 8, 2019 10:00 AM
ST. MATTHEWS CATHOLIC CHURCH (PROCESSION FROM PORTER LORING NORTH AT 9:15 AM)

Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 6, 2019
