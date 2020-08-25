Deacon Thomas L. Torres Jr was born on July 24, 1931 and was called home by Our Heavenly Father on August 13, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas where he attended Hidalgo Elementary School and in 1948, he graduated from Thomas Edison High School. Thomas continued his education at St. Mary's University and earned a Bachelors in Business Administration. He served in the United States Air Force from August 1948-1952, where he obtained the rank of Airman First Class. While serving, he earned the Japan Occupation Medal, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.

Deacon Torres began his ministry as part the Cursillo Movement at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. He was also in The Third Order of St. Francis. Thomas being a part of the Third Order of St. Francis made a profession to live out the Gospel life and commit themselves to living out of the Gospel according to the example of St. Francis. Like St. Francis, Deacon Torres lived his life with Humility, Love and Joy.

Deacon Torres was ordained in 1977 and was the first Deacon at St. Leo's Catholic Church. He served as a Deacon for 37 and a half years. One of his proudest moments was when he was chosen to serve at the Papal Mass with Pope John Paul II in September 1987. In 2006, Deacon Torres, attended his first ACTS retreat at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, where later he was asked to serve as a Team member.

On October 26, 1958, he married his loving and supportive wife Laura Margarita. Deacon Torres and Laura were blessed with four children.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Laura M. Torres; daughter, Laura T. Garza; son & daughter in law, Tomas Torres III & Ingrid Torres; daughter & son in law, Claudia T. Campa & Eddie Campa; daughter & son in law, Adriana T. Suarez & David Suarez.

Deacon Torres is also survived by his grandchildren; Larry Garza (Erica) Crystal C. Martinez (Chris) Julie N. Campa, Edward T. Campa (Abigail), David G. Suarez (Adriana) Nolan R. Suarez (Lyndsey), Adam Torres (Jessica), Justin Suarez (Ashley), Alec M. Suarez (Jennifer) & Arianna Suarez. Sisters include, Sarah T. Lewis, Helen T. Lozano & brother, Manuel Torres. Deacon Torres had 11 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and

nephews.

A Rosary was held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 7:15 PM at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Private interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Deacon Torres name to St. Leo's Catholic Church.

PLEASE NOTE:

There will be limited seating for the Funeral Mass.

For everyone's safety, face coverings are mandatory and social distancing shall be practiced.