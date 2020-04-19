|
Thomas Lee Allen joined the love of his life, Carol Broekers Allen, and his son, Thomas Jr. (Tommy) in Heaven on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Desiree Allen Garner, her husband, Jason Garner, his adored grandchildren, Kevin Sherrill (Erica), Nick Sherrill(Alanna), Colin M. Sherrill and Caroline E. Garner, brother-in-law, Marty Broekers (Pam), and numerous nieces and nephews. The youngest of 8 children, Thomas Lee Allen was born to Charles and Carrie Allen in Yanceyville, NC on September 17, 1936. Tom quit school 2 days into the 9th grade to work supporting his family, which included driving a dump truck and digging septic systems. Tom, along with 3 of his closest friends, enlisted in the US Army in 1954 and completed basic training at Fort Riley, KS. He was promoted to Drill Sgt. after spending time in Germany and Fort Benning, GA. Upon completion of Jump School and his first tour in Vietnam, Tom returned to Fort Bragg to join the 5th Special Forces Group specializing in advanced weapons, intel and finance. During the Spring of 1966, Tom met the love of his life, Carol Ann Broekers, while on TDY at Fort Sam Houston. They were married on December 10, 1966 at the Fort Sam Houston Chapel. Tom completed 3 tours of duty in Vietnam and taught ROTC at St. Mary's University until his retirement in September of 1975. Highlighted achievements include being awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry and numerous other commendations. After retiring from the Army, Tom and his wife owned several prominent businesses and was hugely successful in commercial air conditioning plan and spec sales. Family was the most important aspect of Tom's life and he loved coaching his 3 grandsons and others in Pony League baseball at Buffalo Valley Youth Association in Schertz. An avid sportsman, Tom followed all levels of basketball, baseball, football, NASCAR and his love of fishing.
He will be remembered for his enormous capacity for joy, his laughter, goofiness, smile, work ethic and giving heart. Whenever asked how he was doing, he would reply, "If I were any better, there would have to be two of me and you couldn't stand that!" "Dad", "Pop", "Papaw", friend and "Coach." Thomas Lee Allen will be laid to rest at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8,2020.
Friends and loved ones are welcome to pay their respects at the cemetery beginning Wednesday, April 8 at 4:30PM and then anytime after that.
Due to COVID-19 shelter orders and potential health risks, the family will hold a memorial service with full military honors and a life celebration at date TBD.
To honor his life and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Buffalo Valley Youth Association, Gary Sinise Foundation and the MD Anderson Cancer Center. You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with: