Thomas Lee Roszak Jr
1971 - 2020
Thomas Lee Roszak, Jr went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 48.

Thomas was born on October 10, 1971 in Hampton, Franklin County, Iowa to David Caballero and Barbara Jo Cantu.

He is preceded in death by his Grandparents Nancy Ceja and Gilbert Yglesias and Brother Roger Roszak.

Thomas is survived by his Wife Cynthia Ann Roszak; Children Samantha Roszak, Thomas Caballero Roszak, Stephanie Leeann Roszak, Joe Anthony Trevino II (Samantha), Josephine Monique Trevino (Adrien), Marc Angel Fierros, Jasmine Nicole Fierros and Joshua Soto (Ciana); Grandchildren Benjamin, Aaliyah, Aria, Leia, Ava and soon to be born Aria; Parents Barbara Jo Cantu and David Caballero; Siblings Joe, Joseph, George, Jesse, Mary, Cindy and Jolean; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Southside Funeral Home, 6614 South Flores Street, San Antonio, Texas 78214 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass will celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 4415 South Flores Street, San Antonio, Texas 78214.

Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 8:30 a.m. Burial will follow immediately after the Mass at San Fernando Cemetery #3.

Due to the COVID19 mandates, limited capacity will be available at the funeral home and church.

All attendees are required to social distance and wear a face covering.

Arrangements entrusted to Southside Funeral Home.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
JUL
24
Rosary
07:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Southside Funeral Home
6301 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 922-6339
