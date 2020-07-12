Thomas Lynn Brady age 77 of San Antonio, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

He was born in Stanford, NY to Richard and Eleanor Brady who preceded him in death; spent most of his youth growing up in Roxbury, NY; later moved to Newburgh, NY. He joined the United States Army in 1962. After serving in the Military, Tom found his home in San Antonio, TX where he met Bertha, his wife of 47 years.

Tom is survived by his wife, Bertha; children, Michael A. Brady and his wife, Zoraida and Kathleen Brady Cunningham and her husband, Matthew; grandchildren, Michael and Victoria Brady, Maria and Sofia Tucciarone, Tyler, Dylan, and Ethan Cunningham; sisters, Maureen Glick and her husband, Arthur and Shawn Canavan and her husband, John; nephews, Ricky and Michael Pisani; and a great niece and great nephews

Tom graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1961 and earned an Associate's Degree in Applied Science from San Antonio College in 1975.

He had always been an active participant in local politics and a contributing member in the community. He served as a member of the Harp and Shamrock Society of Texas, was a past President of Lodge #160 of the Sons of Hermann, member of the Board of Directors of the Northside San Antonio Federal Credit Union, a Life member of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, a member of the Via Metropolitan Transit Board of Trustees, a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church, past president for the Woods Homeowner's Association and a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

His life experiences include a Licensed Peace Officer, Investigator, Security Service Contractor, Master Peace Officer and Deputy Sheriff, an Inspector with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, an Officer with the Texas Department of Corrections. He enlisted in the United States Army from September 1962 to September 1965.

After God, Family, and Community, his passion had always been baseball and his hobby was visiting as many major league parks as possible.

SERVICES

The family regretfully must limit physical attendance to invitation only for safety concerns. The Rosary will be livestreamed at 7:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020 on his memorial at www.missionparks.com; please select photos/videos.

The Funeral Mass followed by the Interment with Military Honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will be invitation only.