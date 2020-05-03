Thomas M. "Tommy" Ferrill, age 94, of San Antonio, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Tommy was born December 10, 1925 in San Antonio, TX to Tommie and Lucy Ferrill. He was the owner of Tommy Ferrill Floral and Gift Shop. After his retirement, Tommy enjoyed oil painting and exhibiting his art. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Alvin and Howard Ferrill; and his sister, Sadie Wade. Tommy is survived by his spouse, Dave J. Castellano and by his nieces and nephews. At Tommy's request, the burial will be private. Arrangements with





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store