July 13, 1958 - February 20, 2019
Thomas Maigret passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on February 20, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. Thomas was born July 13th 1958 in Rome, Italy to Vincent and Marilyn (Connelly). After his father completed his service with the USAF Attaché to the US Embassy, Thomas and his family eventually settled in Santa Rosa, California where he was raised. Thomas attended both Cardinal Newman and Montgomery High Schools. From a very early age, Thomas's passion for community service and helping friends led him to volunteer for the local Fire Department and later for the Department of Forestry. Continuing his passion for service; Thomas joined the Army in 1981 and was stationed in Germany. Thomas returned to California after the Army, but a visit to San Antonio inspired him to make a home in Texas and he became a true son of the Lone Star State.
He was proud to work for HEB, to be a Catholic, a Texan, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Thomas is predeceased by his father, Vincent and his brother, Christopher. He is survived by his loving family: mother, Marilyn, siblings: Peter, Mark, Linda, David and their families.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019