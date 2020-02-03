|
Thomas Neal Harrison, A good and faithful servant has gone home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020 in San Antonio.
He graduated from Jefferson High School and Southwestern College in Georgetown. Tom worked for BMC West in New Braunfels for over 40 years. The company was sold several times and Tom was always sold as an asset to the new company. He Served University United Methodist Church faithfully in many capacities, and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Lloyd Harrison. He is survived by his loving wife Linda, step daughters Jenny Coldewey (AJ) and Katy Surman (Eric). And will be deeply missed by his 8 grandchildren who cherished their PaPa.
He is also survived by his Brother Lawrence Harrison (Sarah) and Sister Patricia Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.
CELEBRATION OF LIFEWEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 20201:00 PMUNIVERSITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCHSOUTH CAMPUS5084 De Zavala Rd.San Antonio, TX
In Lieu of flowers donation can be made to University United Methodist Church.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 3, 2020