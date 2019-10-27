|
He impacted thousands of lives throughout his medical career…talk about a life well spent. Our beloved father and grandfather peacefully passed away October 9, 2019. He was a life-long resident and a native of San Antonio. Born on August 21, 1926 to Tomas Romo, Sr. and Florinda Garcia Romo, the Romo family was one of the earliest settlers of the Republic of Texas and present-day Bexar County.
He proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp. from 1944 to 1947. A faithful and very active member of Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, he participated in the Health Cabinet, Program Council, Believers Sunday School Class, flu shot clinics for the Super Adults and Health Fairs.
He graduated with honors from U. T. Pharmacy School in Austin, Texas in 1953. He worked for Walgreens until he started medical school in 1954. He graduated with honors from U.T.M.B. in Galveston, Texas in 1958. He was a member of Pi Beta Phi fraternity. He was a traditional, solo General Family Practice physician for 60 years. He was regarded among his colleagues as one of the best diagnosticians in South Texas. He served as the Physician Representative on the Boards of the Baptist and the Methodist Healthcare Systems. He was an active member in the Alzafar Shriners and regularly donated his time treating many children in need of medical attention. He was a caring, understanding and compassionate physician. His patients loved him and didn't want him to retire, even though he was 87 years old and used his walker to ambulate to his patient's rooms. He retired in 2014 and moved from his home to the Village of the Incarnate Word in 2016. He lived comfortably there until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his devoted and loving wife, Lelia Carmines Romo; his very faithful friend, Evelyn Galbreath; his vivacious sister, Hilda Alicia Romo Arevalos; and his gracious brother-in-law, Henry Gomez Arevalos.
He is survived by his four children, Sandra Romo Good and her husband, Larry, Thomas Romo III and his wife, Diane, Leslie David Romo and his wife, Sue Lynn and William Carmines Romo and his wife Jennifer; his thirteen grandchildren, Robert Michael, Thomas IV, Daniel Bradshaw, Rachel Lynn, Sue Adair, Cole Lisle, Eva Lelia, Sophia Diamond, William II Romo, Brandie and John, III Pantuso, Lydia Pantuso Talbert and Nelson Pantuso; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank Helping Our Seniors for their excellent care of our Dad. We especially want to thank Elvira de Cruz for her dedication, loyalty, compassion and the love she extended toward our Dad for 5 years as his primary care giver.
There will be a private committal service with Full Military Honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Friday, November 1, 2019.MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY,NOVEMBER 2, 201911:00 AMLAUREL HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH227 W. Woodlawn Avenue
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward The Little Baby Face Foundation, 135 East 74th, NY, NY 10021; or Parkinson's Foundation, P.O. Box 6003, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with