June 3, 2019
On June 3, 2019 Thomas G. Cavazos, 56, and his daughters Healey Marie Bustos Cavazos, 10, and Leann Linda Bustos Cavazos, 9, went to be with the Lord. Thomas was born on January 5, 1963 in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his Sister: Celina Cavazos. He is survived by his Mother: Dominga Perez; Father: Severo Cavazos; Wife: Viola Cavazos; Son: Thomas Cavazos Jr.; Daughters: Valerie Ann Pueyo (Jeffrey), Vanessa Marie Navarro (Rick) and Veronica Cortez (Fidencio); Sisters: Cynthia Herrera (Freddie), Linda Lassiter (James), Patricia Espinoza (Henry) and Josie Alvarado (Hector); Brothers: Severiano Cavazos (Joann) and Nickolas Cavazos (Sandra); and 10 Grandchildren.
Healey was born on March 3, 2009 and Leann was born on February 9, 2010, both in San Antonio, Texas. They are survived by their Mother: Angel Marie Bustos; Guardians: Cynthia and Freddie Herrera; Brother: Thomas Cavazos Jr.; Sisters: Valerie Ann Pueyo (Jeffrey), Vanessa Marie Navarro (Rick) and Veronica Cortez (Fidencio); Grandparents: Dominga Perez and Severo Cavazos; and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces and friends.
Thomas was a hardworking, loving, and devoted father. He had a great friendly personality that made friends wherever he went. He was always joking and trying to make everyone laugh. That same personality rubbed off to his little girls. Those little girls made friends anywhere and everywhere. Healey and Leann were all about hugs and kisses. They were very affectionate. They touched so many hearts. All three had big hearts and will never be forgotten.
Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 4:00pm with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin St., San Antonio, Texas 78207). Funeral procession will depart Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12:00pm for a funeral mass at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church at 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
