Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino Santa Maria
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:30 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino Santa Maria
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino Santa Maria
San Antonio, TX
Tim Cox, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, surrounded by his family at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Henry and Ann Marie Cox, brother Michael Cox, sister Margie Callahan, and brother George Walsh. Tim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jo Cox; four sons, James, Tim, Joey (Eydee) and Jason; grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa), Brandon, Ariana, Malia, Nalani; great-grandchild, Sebastian. Tim is also survived by his sisters Helen Miller, Nancy Fritsche, and numerous nieces and nephews. Tim was a humble and kind man with a magnificent sense of humor. He was a beloved retired school teacher; though teaching was one of his noblest callings he cherished his role as the patriarch and family was his crown. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (17501 Nacogdoches Rd. 78266) after mass without a formal procession. (Pallbearers) The Cox boys, James, Tim, Joey, Jason, Chris, and Brandon. (Honorary Pallbearers) Ralph Lopez, Cip Munoz, Manuel Davila, Ram Carrillo, John Wisniewski, Tom Bruno (in absentia), Ray Gatinella (in absentia), Rudy Lopez (in absentia), and Mikey his beloved dog.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 21, 2020
