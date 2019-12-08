|
Timoteo Nira Luna was called home by the Lord on November 24, 2019, at the age of 88.
He was born in Natalia, Texas, on January 24, 1931. He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha A. Luna; son, Timoteo A. Luna Jr.; granddaughter, Maria Isabel Luna; and his parents, Eugenio and Elena Luna; step-mother, Petra O. Luna; sisters, Benita Luna and Carmen L. DeLeon; and brothers, Salome and Miguel Luna. He attended Hidalgo Elementary School. Interestingly, Timoteo was drafted at the age of 18, and then returned to graduate from St. Peter Claver Academy in May 1959. Already, he had 3 children when he graduated from the historically African-American Catholic school. He attended Chicago Technical College and San Antonio College. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War (1952-54), during which time he served as a demolition expert and trained ROK soldiers. He served in the Texas National Guard (1963-1991), 149th MP CO, and retired as Sergeant First Class (E-7) Timoteo N. Luna. By trade, he was a mason, and during his time in Korea, he helped with the construction of stone barracks. He was the founder and owner of T. Luna Construction Co, Inc., Luna Masonry, Inc., Mason's Building Materials, Inc. and Martim, Inc. He enjoyed singing, playing the accordian and guitar. When his brother, Salome, sent him his accordian to Korea, he and his friends formed a band. He also looked forward to hunting season, with deer, bear, turkey, dove and javelina being of particular interest. He enjoyed fishing, and he was a true Dallas Cowboys fan. He also belonged to many professional memberships: Builders Exchange of Texas, San Antonio Subcontractors Association, Associated Builders and Contractors, National Federation of Independent Business, San Antonio Masonry Contractors Assn and Associated General Contractors. So many buildings throughout his beloved San Antonio and south and central Texas have his mark on them. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church's choir "Voces de Holy Rosary." He was also a member of the American Sportsman Club. He is loved and will be missed by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
Funeral Procession departs the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, for a 9:30 a.m.
Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.