TIMOTHY DE LA FUENTE
Timothy passed from this earth on Thursday April 30, 2020, into the loving arms of our heavenly father.

Timothy was born on June 14, 1966 in Prince George, MD. As an air force family, Timothy moved often, but settled in San Antonio where he graduated from John Jay High School. He was also an avid Spurs fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Mary De La Fuente. Timothy is loved and will be missed by his wife of 14 years, Pauline Pezina. Timothy was also very proud of his two step children, Terry Ramirez, Mike Abad III and two grandchildren, Alejandro Gonzalez and Sophie Rose Gonzalez.

He is also survived by his two sisters, Melinda, Sylvia (Domingo) and his nephew Matthew. Timothy dedicated his life to law enforcement. He was very proud to be a Texas Peace Officer and always upheld the law to the fullest. Timothy spent his career at the Bexar County Jail and was a firm but fair officer. Timothy enjoyed traveling the world visiting over 20 different countries. His favorite countries were Dubai and Russia. He was looking forward to his retirement, so he could continue his world travels.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 100 Club of San Antonio or ASPCA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 9:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with a prayer service to begin at 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at a later date.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.comin the obituary section.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
