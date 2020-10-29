Timothy (Tim) Frank Haegelin, 76, of New Braunfels, TX, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in New Braunfels. Son of an air force colonel, Tim was born on January 5, 1944 in Oklahoma City, OK, but shortly after, his family moved back to their hometown of Rio Medina, where Tim grew up and attended St. Louis Schools.

He was the son of the late Harley John Haegelin and Melba Dora Wurzbach Haegelin.

Tim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Yvonne Tondre Haegelin, daughter Yvette Hayes (Bob) and his son Chad Haegelin (Kendle). "Papa", as he is was also known, is also survived by his grandchildren Addyson Brooks (Jeremy), Emily Hayes, Catherine Haegelin, Elizabeth Haegelin and Joseph Haegelin, and by his siblings, brother Tommy Haegelin (Margie), sister Cynthia Stark (Dave)and brother John Haegelin (Sandra) and many loved nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Tim was a 5th generation Texan, and was the great-great-grandson of Joseph Haegelin, an original settler of the Castroville-Rio Medina community.

He was a successful businessman, until his retirement in 2013 from his role as President/CEO of Generations Credit Union in San Antonio. Tim was recognized by his industry with the Wagner Lifetime Achievement Award after serving the credit union community for over 49 years. One of Tim's proudest legacies is the non-profit he co-founded in 1986, Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids). At the time of his retirement, CU4Kids had raised more than $100 million dollars for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals across the country. He was also a beloved family man and avid outdoorsman. Tim enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the family traditions of hunting and fishing. And he took pride in making Alsatian sausage with his family after the annual deer harvest.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, TX. Interment will take place privately in Castroville at a later date. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries. Memorial donations can be made to Credit Unions for Kids at cu4kids.org.