Timothy James (Tiny) Reilly age 78 passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
Mr. Reilly was a 1956 graduate of St. Ann's School. He was employed with Oyster Bar, Berns Catering, Ringo Restaurant, Mr. Gatti's Restaurant in San Antonio and at Uncle Mutt's Restaurant, and Coastal Mart Inc. in Victoria, Texas. He was a longtime resident at Westminster Square on Basse Road before moving to Kyle, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Homer and Mary Agnes Reilly; and brother, Patrick Joseph Reilly. He is survived by his sisters, Kathleen Marie Tuttle, Judith Ann Nixon; brothers, Michael Edward (Sue), Gerald George (Retha), William Charles, Thomas Richard, John Robert (Debbie), and Dennis Daniel Reilly; sister in law, Linda Reilly; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held privately.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020