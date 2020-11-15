"A man's measure does not lie in strength, but by how much he loves. Use your love, do not save it for another time, it only turns into thick heavy grief that you cannot get rid of but only get use to carrying."-TJ Delahunt

Timothy John Delahunt, entered eternal rest on November 7th, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas, after a brief battle with COVID-19.

He was born in Glendale, California to Ray and Irene Delahunt, on May 24, 1966. He graduated from Our Lady Queen of Angels Seminary and College Preparatory in Mission Hills, California. While attending the Seminary minor, he acquired lifelong friendships among the young men he met at the school.

He was an Air Force veteran. Timothy enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking. He enjoyed tinkering with his 1967 Thunderbird. He will be remembered for his kindness, humility and sense of humor. He was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church and began his ministry as a greeter at the church, as well as the Knights of Columbus.

Timothy was a 28-year veteran of VIA Metropolitan Transit and worked as a bus operator. He was well liked by many of the other operators and patrons. He had seen so many families ride the VIA buses.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marcia, his parents and his sisters Ellen (Martin) Rea, Cindy (Jun) Tumacay and Jennifer (Doug) Sanders. His sons Jordan Ray, Timoteo Andres, Luke Lorenzo, Jacob Daniel and Isaiah John. His daughters Jasmine Ashley, Shavonne, Rosabel Angelita and Corazón Micaela. His grandchildren Lucian and Baby Roberts. He is survived by his nephews, Jon, Alexander, Gavin, Owen, Zach and JordenJaymes. His nieces Melissa, Madeleine, Alyssa, LilyDiamond and JazmynePearl. And his faithful canines Fifi Wiggles and B.B. King Delahunt.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Ray and Helen Delahunt, and his maternal grandparents, Claude and Rachel Montgomery.

A Rotating visitation with the family will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm in The Angelus Funeral Home Chapel, which has a capacity of 100 persons.

Due to current health restrictions, funeral services will be held privately on Tuesday for immediate family only. However, the Rosary and Mass will be live streamed on the St. Clare Catholic Church Facebook page, stclaresatx.net with the Rosary beginning at 10:30A.M. followed by Mass at 11:00A.M.

Private graveside services will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Baptist Downtown for the care they all bestowed on Tim. Dr. Moran, Dr. Mallory, his nighttime nurse Ms. Toy. But most especially we would like to thank his nurse Samantha, who so lovingly held his hand when his family could not be there for his final moments.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Timothy's name to the Adoration Project with St. Clare Church, stclaresatx.net

