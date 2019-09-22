San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
View Map
Timothy Jon (Timm) Fahrbach


1948 - 2019
Timothy Jon (Timm) Fahrbach Obituary
October 31, 1948 - September 13, 2019
Timothy (Timm) Jon Fahrbach, age 70, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1948 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Dean and Loris Fahrbach. Timm first grew up in Sylvia KS and then moved to Haven KS in 1955. He attended Haven High School. After graduating high school, he attended Emporia State Teachers College (aka Emporia State University) where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree and then earned a Master's Degree from Wichita State University.

Timm always had a passion for debate and competed at a national level in college. He was also accepted into Phi Delta Theta. He pledged as a fraternity brother and recently attended their 50-year fraternity reunion, where Timm received his 50-year pin.

Timm became an accomplished debate coach and teacher at Garden City High School leading his debate team to a Kansas state debate championship. Timm left Garden City to take a teaching job at Hutchinson High School. In the late 70's Timm transitioned careers and began working as a travel agent. In the 80's Timm moved to San Antonio TX, where he continued in that career working in various areas of travel from leisure to government travel.


Timm's passions included his love to travel, great coffee, drum corps, Italian food, and going to sporting events. Another passion for Timm was college sports, and he was an avid Kansas Jay hawks fan and will continue to cheer for them in Heaven.

He was preceded in death by his mother Loris Fahrbach. Timm is survived by his father Dean Fahrbach, brother Michael Fahrbach (and wife Cheri), his partner in life Steve DeLaHaya, his niece Julia Fahrbach, his nephews Thomas Fahrbach (and wife Marissa), William Fahrbach, and Joseph Fahrbach (and wife Lori), as well as a number of extended family members, a host of adopted family and friends in Texas and across the country, and his beloved cats Paris and Max.

He will be remembered as a great son, a wonderful brother, a loving partner, an ultra-cool uncle, but most of all a caring, compassionate, kind human being.

Timm brought joy to so many people who knew him or even met him in passing. He was caring, loving, and respectful of others. His laughter and humor were infectious. Timm embodied kindness in his everyday life. He will be loved and missed forever by all who knew him.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
SEPTEMBER 28, 2019
2:00 PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL

Father Richard Aguilar will be officiating.

Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019
