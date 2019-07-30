|
July 26, 2019
Tina Marie Hughes, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend joined the angels on July 26, 2019 at the age of 51. Tina was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Virginia Hughes; survived by her daughters, Cecilia Marie Idar and Isabel Marie Santana, son-in-Law Lupe Garcia; granddaughter Corina Faith Garcia; boyfriend Javier Barro; sisters: Cynthia Hughes, Billie Jo Bass and Siobhan Hughes; brothers-in-law Mitch Bass and Javier Vargas; nieces and nephew, Emily, Sophia and Ethan; aunts and uncles: Marcelino and Pearl Montez, Mary Olga Carrigo, Ernest and Ester Hughes; & other family. Visitation will begin Thursday, August 1 at 5:00pm in The Angelus Chapel with Rosary at 7:00pm.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 2 at 10:30am at St. Dominic's Catholic Church. Services will conclude at church.
Published in Express-News on July 30, 2019