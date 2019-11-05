|
Toby Smith Harwood, born May 5, 1921 in Missouri, passed away on November 1, 2019. Mrs. Harwood was a WWII veteran, having enlisted in the WAC. She served in the Post Adjutant General's office at Camp Pickett, Virginia. She was a Staff Sgt and along with another Staff Sgt, received Letters of Commendation and were honored by their fellow soldiers at the Parade at Retreat. She exited the Army as a Tech Sgt.
Toby met Jack Hyatt Harwood while stationed in Virginia. After both completed their military service, they married in San Antonio; they resided on the Harwood Ranch in Kinney Co, TX. The ranch was established by the Harwood family in 1905. Mr. Harwood, also a WWII veteran, predeceased her; she is survived by daughter Linda Harwood Talley and husband Tom Talley of New Braunfels.
There will be a graveside service at the Masonic Cemetery in Bracketteville, TX at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Deacon Jimmy Bader presiding.
A sincere thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice, Griswold Home Care and the staff at the Forum at Lincoln Heights. In lieu of flowers, Toby requests donations to Kinney County and Val Verde Libraries.
