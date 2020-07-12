Tom Deliganis passed away peacefully at his home in San Antonio on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Tom was born in Laredo, Texas on July 20, 1929 to Milton Deliganis and Eliza Martinez Deliganis. His mother died shortly after his birth. Later his father remarried and Tom gained a sister and subsequently four brothers.He attended school in Laredo, Texas graduating from Martin High School. Following graduation, he attended East Texas State University (now Texas A&M Commerce) where he received Bachelor, Master and Doctoral degrees.From 1953 to 1957, Tom served his country in the United States Air Force Security Service. After completion of his military service Tom returned to college to continue his education, achieving a PhD degree.Tom's working career began with the Texas Department of Rehabilitation in south Texas where he helped countless individuals. Later he joined the administration team of the Texas Department of Rehabilitation in Austin, TX.In 1968, Tom returned to his hometown of Laredo, TX. to become the Dean of the Vocational/Technical Division of Laredo Community College. He remained in this position until he accepted the position of Superintendent of the San Antonio State School, a part of the Texas Department of MHMR. Dr. "D", as he was affectionately referred to by so many, served in this capacity until his retirement in 1993. Following his retirement, Tom worked for 17 years as a hospice volunteer.As a member of St. Helena Catholic Church, Tom was a man of immense faith. He had an incurable thirst for knowledge and was well read in his favorite interests: religion, music, travel, astronomy and the universe. As a self-taught musician, Tom financed his college studies by forming and playing in a band as a percussionist. Tom was an active member of the Ethiopian Development Project, an organization that strived to create better healthcare in Ethiopia. Tom and Jean traveled to Ethiopia, as well as Greece, Spain, Canada, Mexico and many places in the United States.

Tom enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Some of his fondest memories included summers with his grandsons, Tommy and Andrew, with whom there was a deep, loving bond.Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Christopher Paul Deliganis, his brother Louis and wife, Wanda Deliganis, brothers Milton and Jimmy Deliganis and his sister, Dorothy Magnon. Also, preceding Tom in death were his father and mother-in-law, Walter and Irene Fuller and a sister-in-law, Linda Fuller.Tom is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 47 years, Jean, son, Tom (Lucy), grandsons, Tommy (Anna), Andrew and great-granddaughters, Charlotte, Emma and "soon-to-be" Reagan Jean. Also, surviving are brothers-in-law, George and Glenn (Pam) Fuller.In addition, Tom is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Teina Garcia and Melinda Deliganis. Also, surviving is special friend, Melanie Baker and her husband. He also leaves behind many dear friends.Memorial Rosary Service will be on Sunday, July 19th at 7 PM and Memorial Mass Service on Monday, July 20th at 10 AM, both at St. Helena Catholic Church, 14714 Edgemont, San Antonio. Committal Service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Helena Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.