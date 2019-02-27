|
|
October 1, 1939 - February 22, 2019
Tom R. Clark, age 79, of Lakehills, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born in San Angelo, TX to Jack Edward Clark and Vida Tatum Clark on October 1, 1939.
Tom was a longtime business owner in San Antonio with tire and automotive services.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Beverly, of Lakehills; 3 sons, Rick Clark of Mico, TX, John Clark and Ronald Clark both of San Angelo, TX; a daughter, Debbie Morris and husband, Jack, of Lakehills, TX; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:00AM at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Bandera with Pastor Frankie Enloe officiating. Interment will follow at Pipe Creek Cemetery.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneral chapels.com, by selecting the "Send Condolences" link.
Funeral arrangements
are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels
of Bandera.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2019