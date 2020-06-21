Tom Tasos Tsirigotis was born on January 1, 1927 to Yoanna Kalama and Elias Tsirigotis in the village of St John in Sparta,Greece. He served in the Greek army as a radio operator around 1947-49.

In 1959 he immigrated to the United States to San Antonio at the behest of his sister Pope Poulous. He stayed with her and her husband Tom Poulous, went to school for 3 months to enrich his english, and started working at the Manhattan Cafe in downtown San Antonio where he remained for 8 years. In 1964 he bought the Branding Iron restaurant in North Star Mall. In 1978 he bought half of the Crystal Baking Company and then the other half in 1980.

Tom was a successful restaurantor until his retirement in 1993 when he sold the business.

He married the love of his life Diana Garcia in 1961. They were happily married for 55 years until her passing in 2016. He became an American citizen in 1961. He was extremely proud to be an American and always carried a small copy of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution of the United States in his breast pocket.

Our father was a gentle soul, loving and kind. A wonderful husband and dad. He was a man of integrity with a strong work ethic. He always taught us that if you work hard anything was possible.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, and daughter Sophia Madere.

Tom Tsirigotis is survived by his daughter ,Yoanna Baumgartner (Scot) of Austin, Texas; daughter, Tanya James (Curtis) of Boerne,Texas; grandchildren, Jennifer M.Bailey (Blake) of New Braunfels,Texas; Brynna & Avery James, Nathan & Carter Baumgartner; and great grandchildren Ryder & Autumn Bailey.

Special thanks to the staff at Cibolo Creek Assisted Living in Boerne, Texas for their care of our father in his final years. The family will have a private ceremony to celebrate his life.

We love and will miss you daddy, (Pappoo) but we know you are with mom and we will see you again.