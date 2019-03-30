|
December 29, 1936 - March 23, 2019
Tomas "Tom" Llamas (Gramps) peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the age of 82. Tomas was born on December 29, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to Juanita A. Ybarra and Jesus Llamas. Tomas is a U.S. Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, where he earned the Purple Heart for his bravery.
He preceded in death by his loving wife Caroline Llamas, two sisters, Yolanda Y. Sandoval and Helena L. Duran; brother, Julian Ybarra, Jr. and stepfather Julian G. Ybarra.
He is survived by his son, Mario A. Llamas; his daughter, Lynda R. Delacruz (Joe L. Delacruz); his cherished grandchildren, Jennifer L. Smith (Scotty B. Smith), Destiny R. Llamas (Ruben Alvarez), Christopher Delacruz, Joey Delacruz, Lyndsey R. Garza (Bobby Horner), Alexander Jake Delacruz, Brittani Garza, Brandon M. Garza, and Lacey Garza. His great-grandchild he loved dearly, Layne G. Smith and Daisy Horner. All his family and friends who cherished his wisdom, strength and life stories will miss him greatly.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 31 at 5:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 30, 2019