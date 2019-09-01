Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Resources
Tomas M. Cardenas


1927 - 2019
Tomas M. Cardenas Obituary
December 29, 1927 - August 22, 2019
Tomas M. Cardenas passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 91. He was born on December 29, 1927, in Leon Springs, Texas. He is reunited in heaven with his parents Rosalio and Dolores Cardenas; daughter Anna Maria Cardenas and grandson Robert Mendez. He is loved and will be missed by his loving wife of 64 years, Beatriz V. Cardenas; children Daniel and Gloria (Jack); siblings

Jesse Cardenas (Estella); grand- children Daniel, Darlene, Erica, Elaine and Monique; 13 great-grand children; 2 great-great- grandchildren, plus numerous family and friends. Tomas loved the Houston Astros, San Antonio Spurs, doing yard work and spending time with family. Heaven has gained an Angel.

He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4pm to 9pm, with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening. A formal procession will depart the funeral home at 11am on Thursday, September 5, 2019, for a 11:30am Funeral Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019
