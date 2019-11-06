Home

Services
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Catholic Church
747 SW 39 Street
View Map
Tommie Carreon Aguilar, age 68, passed away November 4, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 11, 1951 to Hipolito and Antonia Carreon. She is survived by her husband Dario Aguilar; son, Leonard Aguilar and his wife Dalila; brothers Adolfo Carreon and Hipolito Carreon; sisters, Lupe Gregg, Lisa Cardenas, and Gloria Delgado; granddaughters, Annalisa , Sara, and Sophia Aguilar; great-grandchildren, Layla and Olivia. Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera Road on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 747 SW 39 Street, 78237 with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery # 3. Expression of sympathy may be made at www.sunsetnwfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -