September 15, 1942 - February 22, 2019

Tommy Clyde McCorkle (Tom) passed away at home on Friday morning, February 22, 2019, at the age of 76. He fought a very rare genetic condition called Amyloidosis FAP TTR for the last ten years with courage, determination, and dignity. He never gave up the battle. Tom was a true force of nature with a huge personality who was bigger than life. Tom was born September 15, 1942 in Marlow, Oklahoma to his parents, Clara (Murray) and Irvin McCorkle. He graduated from Marlow High School in 1960. He helped lead the Outlaws to win the 1959 football state championship. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Army Reserves where he was a Sharp Shooter. He graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 1966 with a degree in mathematics. Tom began his career with Liberty Mutual Insurance in New Orleans. He was promoted and transferred to Dallas where he met the love of his life, Patt. With Patt came two children, Phillip and Anne. In 1973, Patt and Tom were married. The family moved with Liberty Mutual to San Antonio where they built their life together. In 1980, Tom saw an opportunity and opened his own agency, McCorkle Commercial Insurance Agency. He loved his agency, the insurance business, and solving his client's insurance problems. Tom was a hands-on operator, relationship builder, and advocate working to renew an account until the night before he passed. In addition to his agency, Tom was a founding partner, President (2000), and Chairman of the Board (2002-2004) of Combined Agents of America (CAA) which was based in Austin, TX. CAA formed as a Managing General Agency in 1997 with only six Texas Independent Insurance Agents. It has grown to include sixty-five Member Agencies with expansion into Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. It is now the sixth largest Managing General Agency in the country. Tom was a member of Independent Agents of San Antonio where he was President (1983) and served on the Board of Directors (1990-1991). He was also a member of Independent Agents of America where he served on the finance committee (1986-1987). He was a contributor to IMPACT to support the industry. He was a certified lobbyist for Independent Agents of America and traveled to Washington D.C. for many years to lobby for IMPACT. Tom was also a member of The Club at Sonterra, Club Giraud, and The Petroleum Club. One of Tom's greatest joys was being at his beach house in Port Aransas with family and friends. He was an avid salt water fisherman, be it casting off the rocks in the ship channel in front of his house or competing in deep sea big game tournaments along the Texas coast on his boat, Loss Ratio. He had a regular golf game at Sonterra and enjoyed a few unique golf experiences around the country with friends and clients. Tom also enjoyed duck hunting and camping in Louisiana with his oldest friends. Traveling was one of Tom's great passions. He loved planning the trips almost as much as taking them. He and Patt traveled the world, enjoyed many cruises, and they especially loved their trips to Las Vegas. Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patricia (Enochs). His children: son Phillip Jarrod Juett and his wife, Shannon; daughter Anne Juett Heaner and her husband, John Martindale Heaner, Jr. "Marty". His grandchildren: John Martindale Heaner III "Jack", Gabrielle Jordan Juett "Gabby", and Natalie Danielle Juett. His sister in law, Janet Jones; brother in law, Glen Condit, nephew, Danny McCorkle and his wife Layna; nieces, Joan Lea, Judy Hooper and her husband Jiri Prevatil; Scott Mauldin and Wesley Hiatt, who Tom considered members of our family. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Clara (Murray) and Irvin McCorkle; his brother Ramond McCorkle and his sister Helen Condit. A celebration of Tom's life will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at Porter Loring Chapel, 1101 McCullough Avenue, at 2:00 PM. Honorary Pallbearers are Curtis Burch, Richard Oliver, Barton Levy, David Brown, Harold Jackson, Tim Talbert, Joey McCarty, and Danny McCorkle. The family would like to deeply thank Sharnel Morgan, his agency manager for nearly 40 years. She was indispensable to Tom and our family. They would also like to thank Tom's caregivers: Maria, Yesinia, Amanda, Bridgett, David, Jordyn, Madalane, Martha, Viviana, and Nora. All of them displayed exceptional kindness to Tom and the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a .



