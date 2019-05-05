|
|
April 26, 2019
Tommy Leon Walker, 74, of San Antonio, Texas passed away from a heart attack on Friday, April 26, 2019 at home with his wife & daughter by his side. Tom is survived by his wife Sandy of 54 years, his two daughters, Kristi Dutson and husband Greg, and Kandi Tucker and husband Tom & five wonderful grandchildren Grant, Brett, Cole, Cassie and Caden. As an East Texas boy, he enjoyed basketball and baseball and went on to play baseball at Baylor University where he met his wife. After serving in the US Air Force he began a career in sales & spent 30 years as a real estate agent with RE/MAX becoming highly respected in his profession. He enjoyed his work immensely, with Sandy by his side. He lived a life of service serving as a deacon & Sunday School teacher in his church as well as teaching and mentoring fellow real estate agents.
In his earlier years, Tom was an avid golfer but had come to love travelling and going on cruises with his wife and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Shearer Hills Baptist Church at 12pm on Friday, May 10.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019