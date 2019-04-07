Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Windcrest Methodist Church
8101 Midcrown
San Antonio, TX
March 20, 1930 - March 5, 2019
Tommy Troy Smiley was born on March 20, 1930 in Sperry, OK. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on March 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lucille; son Stewart Smiley; daughters: Susan Smiley; Laura Johns and Jacquelyn(Mark) West; Grandsons: Paul(Julie) Johns and Jacob West; grand daughter Rachel(Daniel) Rhodes: great-grandson, Raymond Johns and a host of extended family and friends.
Tom had two careers in his life: one with the federal government as a carto- grapher, working with the Air Force and NASA on many historic missions. His second career started after his retirement from government work at H&R Block doing income taxes, finally retiring at age 80 after 20 years there. He deemed both jobs equally important because of the people he helped.

Tom's great gift in life was his ability to make firm, fast, life- long friends. The foundation of family, friends and love of music guided his life. Over the years he played the ukulele, sang with a barbershop quartet, and, most recently, a "kitchen band", the Jolly Jubilee Jammers where he, again, could reach out and help make peoples' lives a little easier. He was his neighbor- hoods' social coordinator and will be sorely missed. He had a way of making people happy.

A memorial service will be held at the Windcrest Methodist Church, 8101 Midcrown, San Antonio, TX on Saturday, April 13th at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in his name.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019
