Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
2LT Toney W. Gochnauer


1919 - 2019
2LT Toney W. Gochnauer Obituary

2LT Toney W. Gochnauer, age 24, was born May 29, 1919. He died during a mission on January 25, 1944, while serving in World War II.

2LT Gochnauer is survived by his son, COL Toney Baskin, US Army (Ret), and his wife, Melody; and grandsons, Lucas Michael Baskin and Ralph E. Campbell.

A procession will depart Porter Loring Mortuary on November 4, 2019, at 9:00am, for a graveside service at 9:30am, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Army Honors.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019
