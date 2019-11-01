|
|
2LT Toney W. Gochnauer, age 24, was born May 29, 1919. He died during a mission on January 25, 1944, while serving in World War II.
2LT Gochnauer is survived by his son, COL Toney Baskin, US Army (Ret), and his wife, Melody; and grandsons, Lucas Michael Baskin and Ralph E. Campbell.
A procession will depart Porter Loring Mortuary on November 4, 2019, at 9:00am, for a graveside service at 9:30am, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Army Honors.
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019