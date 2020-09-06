Mrs. Toni S. Morales passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 95. Mrs. Morales retired from Harlandale ISD as an instructional aide. She was also a librarian aide at St. Philip of Jesus Catholic School, Harlandale Middle School, Carroll Bell Elementary School and was a member of TAMU Aggie Wives Club. A lifelong parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Toni was a volunteer and room mother at St. Leo's Catholic School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee G. Morales, Jr. and a son, Bruce Morales. She is survived by her children: Lee Morales III, Philip Morales, Jennifer Galan, Melissa Vasquez and Jessica Morales; brother, Johnny Salinas (Norma); many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Unfortunately, due to current health concerns we must limit attendance at the services to immediate family only.

We thank you for your cooperation in keeping everyone safe. For those unable to attend services, please sign the online guestbook at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the sisters at Our Lady of the Lake University's Congregation of Divine Providence, 411 SW 24th St., San Antonio, Texas 78207 or a charity of your choice.