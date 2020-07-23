Tony was called to be with the lord on July 12, 2020 at the age of 65.

He was born on January 21, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas. Tony is preceded in death by his grandmother Maria Sanchez, and his farther, Antonio Litterio. He is survived by his daughters Florencia Zapata, Angelita Cedillo, Maria Trujillo, Antonia Zapata, Carolina Garcia, Paulita Romero, Alma Flores-Galinski, and his 24 grandchildren. Tony will be remembered for his hard work ethic, funny jokes, good conversations, and most importantly love for his family.

Mary was called to be with the lord on July 12, 2020 at the age of 72. She was born on September 29, 1947. Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Paulita Hernandez, her farther, Alfredo Hernandez, and her sister, Guadalupe Olague. She is survived by her daughters Florencia Zapata, Angelita Cedillo, Maria Trujillo, Antonia Zapata, Carolina Garcia, Paulita Romero, her 21 grandchildren, her brother, Alfredo Hernandez Jr., and sisters Gloria Jimenez, Rosalinda Viesca, and Yolanda Zapata. Mary will be remembered for her fearless personality, love for jewelry, shoes, shopping, and spending time with her loved ones. Mary and Tony will be greatly missed and never forgotten!