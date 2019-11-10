|
|
Tony Brown De La Rosa age 91 of San Antonio, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Mr. De La Rosa was born in Somerset, Texas and was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Noemi De La Rosa and is survived by his children, Iris De La Rosa, Anthony De La Rosa and wife Gloria, Laura De La Rosa; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, November 12, at 6:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, November 13, at 12:00 P.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
Condolences may be sent to the De La Rosa family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019