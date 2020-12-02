1/1
MR. TONY C. REA
Mr. Tony C. Rea, age 98, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sara P. Rea and daughter in law, Cathy Rea and six siblings, Rueben, Manuel, Della, Carmen, Josie and Joe. He is survived by his children David Rea (Laura), Daniel Rea, Oscar Rea (Elisa) and Yolanda Rea (Luis). His grandchildren, Eric Maciel, Angela Rea, Christopher Rea, Dylan Reyes, Anthony Maciel and Jacob Rea; siblings, Guadalupe and John Rea. Tony retired from Kelly AFB after 34 years of civil service. Tony enjoyed spending time with family and sharing stories about his days flying airplanes and building and fixing things. He did a little bit of everything, whether it be plumbing, roofing, laying a driveway or sidewalk or fixing a tv. Tony's priorities in life were God and education. In his 60's he attended GED classes to learn new math. He was always ready to learn new things. Tony enjoyed life to the fullest and was always thankful for what he had and for his family and friends. Visitation will begin Thursday, December 3 at 5:00pm with a Rosary at 6:00pm in The Angelus Chapel, capacity of 100 persons. Funeral Mass will be offered Friday, December 4 at 10:30am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment to follow in San Fernando Cemetery No.2. Condolences may be sent at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com



Published in Express-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
